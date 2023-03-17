Skills Day is set to be held at the Leitchfield Baseball Complex from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 18.
All coaches and players must attend Skills Day.
T-Ball is excluded. Coaches and players from the T-Ball division do not have to attend Skills Day.
Teams will also be picked on March 18.
It will be the final date to sign up for Leitchfield/Clarkson Baseball Leagues. Multiple signups have been held recently.
