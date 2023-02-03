Leitchfield Youth Baseball and Softball signup dates have been announced.
The signups for Leitchfield Youth Baseball and Softball will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 (9-11 a.m.) and Thursday, March 9 (5-7 p.m.). All signups will be held at the Leitchfield Softball Complex Building.
The cutoff date for signups will be Friday, March 17.
Coaching forms will be available at the signups. Coaches for both baseball and softball are still needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.