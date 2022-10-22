Lendal D. Beasley, age 87, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born on May 5, 1935 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the son of the late Martin and Ollie Preston Beasley.
He is survived by his son, Jeff Beasley (Michelle), of Clarkson, and daughter, Frances Decker (Carl Jr.), of Caneyville.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis Jones Beasley.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Carl Decker Jr. will be officiating. Burial will be in the Rabbit Flat Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until time of services.
