Leon King, age 81, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Leitchfield.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1941 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Cyrus and Henrietta Hawkins King.
He is survived by his daughters, Rheaetta Belcher (Paul), of Millwood, Kentucky, and Paula Cirillo (James), of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nequetta Cook King.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the New Freedom Church on Sadler Road. Bro. Neil Carnes will be officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and at the New Freedom Church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
