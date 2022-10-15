Leonard “Joe” Hatfield, age 83, of Louisville, formerly of Big Clifty, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Grayson County, to the late Jessie C. Hatfield and Annie Marie Horton Hatfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Hatfield.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Ray Hatfield and Joel Lee Hatfield.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Antioch Christian Church Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. (CDT) Thursday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Friday at the funeral home.
A masonic service was held at 5 p.m. (CDT) Thursday at the funeral home.
