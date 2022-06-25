Leslie Blain King, age 62, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 2, 1960 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Geneva Higdon King.
He is survived by his wife, Nena Whobrey King of Clarkson; son, Matthew B. King (Ashley); and daughter, Geneva Faye Basham (Kevin).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at McGrew Memorial General Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Basham officiating. Burial was in the McGrew Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the McGrew Memorial General Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
