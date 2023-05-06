Leslie Traver Neighbors, “Scrub,” age 32, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of James Nelson Neighbors and Brenda Willis House.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda House; his father, James Neighbors; son, Kason Blake Neighbors; and fiancée, Amiee Anglin.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Broadford. Burial was in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with service following at the church beginning at 2 p.m.
