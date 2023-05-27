Lester Earl Leonard, age 55, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on Oct. 5, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Nellie Hall Leonard.
Lester enjoyed camping, singing and playing his guitar. But his favorite part of life was spending time with his family.
Left to honor Lester’s memory are his wife of 26 years, Tammy Frogge Leonard; his children, Jessica Leonard Bandy, Amanda Pullen (T.J.), Jonathon Mercer (Ann), Brittany Leonard (James), Felisha Reed (Kaelin), Sarah McGee (Joseph), Lester Earl Leonard, Jr. (Whisper) and Kyle Leonard; seven grandchildren; and one brother, David Leonard.
Aside from his mother, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Izabella Cook and Kashden Reed; one sister, Cassandra Kennison; and one brother, Thomas Leonard.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial was in McGrady Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Leitchfield Memorial Chapel to assist with final expenses.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Leonard. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Lester Earl Leonard and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.