Lethel “Angel” Louise Goldsberry, age 56, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on June 25, 1967 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Alfred Lee Goldsberry Sr. and Alberta Marie Morton Goldsberry.
She is survived by her son, Desmond Goldsberry (Bobbie), of Leitchfield, and daughter, Desiree White (Dakota), of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Elder Ronnie Covington officiating. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was at the Christ Temple Apostolic Church (503 S. English St., Leitchfield, KY 42754) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
