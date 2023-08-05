Lewis Noel Simpson, 101, of Cecilia, died Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Radcliff Veterans Center where he had resided for nearly the past 8 months.
He was born April 2, 1922 in Caneyville, Kentucky. He moved his family to the Cecilia area in January of 1970 where he resided for over the past 50 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring as a Master Sergeant in the Fall of 1966. He was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War as well as a Bronze Star recipient. He also served multiple tours at Fort Knox and two tours in Germany prior to his retirement. Soon after retirement, he worked as a civilian at Fort Knox, ultimately retiring as a POL supervisor (inbound fuel distribution) for the Post. He was a well-known member of the Ft. Knox community for several years. After 22 years in civil service, he retired to spend many years with his family and friends, tending annually to his garden, which he continued in some fashion until he was nearly 100 years old. He shared bushels of beans, tomatoes, greens, potatoes and corn with many friends and family members over the years. His joy and expertise in gardening was well known in the local area. For many summers, he could be seen giving trailer rides through the field to grandkids and great-grandkids, or sitting under his tree, chatting with friends on Sunday afternoons or just enjoying the shade, always waving at passersby. He was known by many names — depending on your relationship — Lewis, Noel, “Simmons,” Mr. Simpson or “Sarge.” Regardless, he seldom met someone he didn’t offer to help in some way or call a friend. He continued to make more close friends during the last several months in residential care, both at Helmwood in Elizabethtown and the Radcliff Veterans Center. He was a Master Mason and lifetime member of the Caneyville Lodge and also a life member of the Elizabethtown Chapter of Disabled American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sophia Cleo Simpson; an infant son, Richard Alan Simpson; his parents, Charles B. Simpson and Callie Mae Simpson; brothers, Everett and Lonnie; and sisters, Wanda, Flora and Margie.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald Earl, of Garden Grove, California, and Thomas Nash (Betty), of Dallas, Oregon; one brother, Charles B. Simpson, Jr. (Elizabeth), of Germany; one sister, Billie Ruth, of Leitchfield; nine grandchildren and their spouses; 11 great-grandchildren; a large number of nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
A private family graveside service with military honors was at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville. Livestream video will be available at Brown Funeral Home Elizabethtown Facebook page.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed online at brownfuneral.com.
