The Leitchfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1 o’clock a.m. on Butler Road, but that didn’t stop it from hosting its first fishing tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Firefighters were on the scene at Rough River State Park by 4 a.m. and already two fishermen were waiting.
The fishing tournament was a fundraiser for the fire department’s Shop with a Firefighter, program which is linked to Grayson County Community Action’s local Christmas program serving underprivileged children in Grayson County.
The fire department raised more than $2,000 last Saturday with a 40-boat field. Firefighters have continued the Christmas project, but the fundraising aspect has been severely limited due to COVID-19. This fishing tournament was much needed to make this year’s project successful, and the teams who turned out were very much appreciated.
Sponsors of the tournament include Mr. Gatti’s, Charlotte Willis, Kevin Henderson, Future Designs, Mercer and Sons Marine, Xtreme Industrial Supply, Napa, and Xact Home and Grayson County Implement.
Tony Campanella and Steve Humphrey won the tournament with a total fish weight of 11.09 pounds. Braden Fleener took second place with a total weight of 10.96 pounds. Allen Boyd and Mike Hacker won third place with 10.15 pounds of fish. John R. Carroll and Jacob Carroll took fourth place with 9.63 pounds total weight. Todd Hensley and Charlie Hentrup won the Big Fish prize with a 4.44-pound fish.
Leitchfield Fire Department hosts Shop with a Firefighter in conjunction with Community Action. LFD is planning a spring fishing tournament to benefit Crusade for Children, and will continue to host a fall tournament to benefit the local Christmas program.
