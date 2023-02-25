Liam Alexander Poteet, infant son of Jonathan Allen and Elizabeth D. Gingerich Poteet of Falls of Rough, gained his angel wings on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 11, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his big sister, Carley Marie Poteet; big brother, Levi Allen Poteet; paternal grandparents, Donnie and Dawn Poteet; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Mary Gingerich; uncles, Christopher Poteet (Kirsten), of Hardin County, Kentucky, Bennie Gingerich (Emma), of Wisconsin, Jacob Gingerich (Susan), of Mississippi, and Levi Gingerich (Mary), of New York; aunts, Rebecca Monkry (Matthew), of Texas, and Jessica Poteet, of Hardin County, Kentucky. Several cousins also survive.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Roger Allen officiating. Burial was in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
