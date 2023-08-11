The Grayson County Public Library has announced it will soon open a satellite location in the Caneyville Purple Flash Center.
According to Grayson County Public Library Director Melissa Decker, the library is in the process of setting up the location and hopes to have it open for business within the next couple of weeks.
The location will be a fully functional library where patrons will be able to check out books, audiobooks, and DVDs, as well as get a new or replacement library card.
Decker said the library plans to start small with about 300 books available at the location, which will initially be open two days per week on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.; however, the library is open to add onto those hours if the traffic flow proves doing so will be needed.
Interlibrary loans will also be available for patrons of the Caneyville location, and patrons can also reserve items from the library’s main location to be brought to the satellite location.
“We’re going to give it a try and hope it goes well,” said Decker, who added that she is open to suggestions from Caneyville residents regarding what they would like to see offered at the location.
Additionally, according to Decker, if the Caneyville location is successful, the library may look to open another satellite location on the other end of the county toward Clarkson and Big Clifty.
“I’m hoping to get out there to more of the community than just here in town,” Decker said. “...Reading is great. It’s great for the young, it’s great for the old, and I think everyone should have that opportunity.”
For more information about the Grayson County Public Library and its services, visit graysoncpl.org or its Facebook page by searching Grayson County Public Library.
