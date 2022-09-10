Lillian Jane McClure White, age 90, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born on July 2, 1932 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert Ranson and Mary Ellen Newton McClure.
She retired working as a secretary for The Grayson County News-Gazette. She had also worked in her earlier years as a waitress, a teacher’s aide in the Grayson County school system and had worked in the Grayson County Court Clerk’s office. She was an excellent home-maker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and sewing. Jane was a lover of nature. With her great knowledge she could hear a bird sing and know which one it was, name each tree, and could hear the sounds of animals and know which animal it was. She was very creative and could make a beautiful flower arrangement out of weeds. She was a graduate of Leitchfield High School. She married her husband, Gerald White, on April 30, 1955. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was very active in all the activities before her health declined.
She is survived by her daughters, Thelma Faye White, of Bowling Green, Rita Gail Madler (Thomas), of Conroe, Texas, Mary Kathryn Graham (Harold), of Elizabeth, Indiana, and Martha Elaine Baldwin (Dan), of Hendersonville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jacob Wayne and Jared Ryan Hack, Harold Graham and Moriah Elaine Bunker (William); seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald White; three brothers, Elza, Robert, Ira and Wilbur McClure; and sister, Ethel Virginia McClure.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield with Father Paul officiating. Burial was in the church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until 10:30 a.m. at which time we left for the church for services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
