Linda Darlene Higgs, age 62, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Nortons Hospital in Louisville.
She was born Nov. 12, 1960, in Grayson County, to Mildred Perry Logsdon and the late, Herman Logsdon.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert Higgs; two daughters, Heather Potter and Jesecca Jackson (Calvin); two stepchildren, Tamara Duggins (Jonathan) and D.J. Higgs; and her mother, Mildred Logsdon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home and will also be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
