Linda Faye Horn, age 76, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her sister’s residence.
She was born Jan. 13, 1946, in Clarkson to the late Leo and Geneva Hatfield Horn.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Antioch Christan Church Cemetery in Big Clifty with Bro. Ricky Armstrong officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
