Linda Gay Russell, age 68, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1954 in Clarkson, Kentucky, (but Pine Knob has always been home to her), the daughter of Wilma Dean Shain Carwile and the late Delmer Lewis Carwile.
She is survived by her mother, Wilma Dean Shain Carwile, of Leitchfield, and her children, Terry Dewayne Embry, Joshua Matthew Embry (Shelby Pollard) and Amanda Childress (Patrick), all of Leitchfield.
Other than her father, Delmer Lewis Carwile, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Ross Russell, and her son, Roger Dale Carwile.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Deweese Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.