Linda Lee Vincent, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on April 15, 1946 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Essie and Ella Poteet Harp.
She was a housewife, home-maker, peacekeeper and the Rock of her family. She loved doing crafts, making flower arrangements, coloring, crocheting and her flower garden. She was always there for her kids when they were growing up and made a wonderful home-life for them. She married Douglas Vincent on Nov. 12, 1961. He was the provider, and she was the keeper of the home. She loved and adored her grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and loved the Lord dearly. She was a member of Bloomington General Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Douglas Vincent; daughter, Pam Hayes (Bobby); six grandchildren, Matthew Aaron, Joshua Cody, Jacob Douglas, Ashley Nicole, Allysa and Cory; six great-grandchildren, Randy Lee, Camila Elena, Bailey Keith, Emma Lynn, Audrey Monroe and Ava Pearl. Several nieces and nephews, friends, and brothers and sisters in the Lord also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tony D. Vincent, and three brothers, Wilbur, Albert and Earl Harp.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Bloomington General Baptist Church in Leitchfield with Bro. Doug Edwards and Bro. Billy Bertram officiating. Burial was in the Bloomington Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday at the Bloomington General Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.