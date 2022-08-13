Linda Lou Heflin, age 69, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home.
She was born on July 18, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joyce Edward Parks and Nellie Lindsey Parks Bratcher.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Heflin, of Clarkson, and three daughters, Tresa Duggins (Eric), Shannon Clemons (Tim) and Gail Blain.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Richland Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
