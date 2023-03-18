Linda Lou Lush, age 81, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born March 27, 1941, in the Hilltop community, of Grayson County to the late Dave and Bessie Lawler Lush.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. (CDT) Thursday, March 15, 2023 at Lush Cemetery.
