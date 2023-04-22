Linda Lou Perry, age 79, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Grayson Manor in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1943 in Yeaman, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Wavy and Agnes Vandiver Shain.
She is survived by four stepchildren, Clarence, Chester, Tonya and Kathy.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony “Punkin” Gribbins.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Damon Lasley officiating. Burial was in the McCandless Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
