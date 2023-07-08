Linda Sue Snapp Langley, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1948 in Millersburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Libby Ring Snapp.
After graduating Eastern Kentucky University, Linda pursued her true passion in education as a high school English teacher. She taught and impacted many students at Leitchfield High School and, later, Grayson County High School. She cherished each and every student who walked through her classroom, and they cherished her, too. Linda was an avid gardener and lover of literature. Her hobbies included reading and quilting. She was a loving wife, mother, and incredible Gran to her six wonderful grandchildren. She was a member of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by one son, Kent Langley (Magaly), of San Rafael, California; one daughter, Whitney Hornbeck (Josh), of Big Clifty; six grandchildren, Miles, Nolan, and Neely Hornbeck and Oliver, Christopher, and Landon Langley; one sister, Gloria Brown (Richard), of Dudley, North Carolina; and one nephew, Kenneth Brown (Laura), also of Dudley, North Carolina, survives.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George Thomas “Tommy” Langley.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.