Grayson County seniors Elizabeth Lindsey and Luke Milliner have been honored as High School Heisman school winners.
Both Lindsey and Milliner are standout student-athletes.
Lindsey was a defender for the Grayson County girls’ soccer team. She helped to lead Grayson County to the 2022 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
Milliner is a runner for the Grayson County boys’ track and field team. He medaled in the boys’ 200 meter dash at the region meet during the 2021-22 Class 3A, Region 2 Track and Field Meet.
In 1994, the High School Heisman was created to honor high school student-athletes. Each fall, the program recognizes the nation’s most esteemed high-school-senior men and women for excellence in academics, athletics and community involvement.
Each school can nominate one male and one female student-athlete per year. To date, there have been more than 136,000 nominees. The field of nominees is narrowed to 1,020 State Finalists, 10 male and 10 female per state (plus the District of Columbia), who are announced in late October. In early November, the field is narrowed to 102 State Winners, one male and one female from each state.
A judging panel selects 12 National Finalists, one male and one female from each of six geographical regions. Two National Winners, one male and one female, are selected from the National Finalists and are honored during ESPN’s national telecast of the college Heisman Memorial Trophy ceremony. Of all the nominees, 145 have progressed to the National Finalist level, with 24 (two per year, one male and one female) earning the designation of Wendy’s High School Heisman National Award Winners. The annual awards show is telecast on ESPN2.
Each nominee must participate in at least one of 27 sports: badminton, baseball, basketball, bowling, canoeing, competitive spirit/cheerleading, competitive weight lifting, crew, cross country, equestrian, fencing, field hockey, football, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, judo, lacrosse, skiing, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo or wrestling.
