Lloyd Baker, age 72, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on July 31, 1950 in Oklahoma.
He retired as a line worker from G.E. and enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, reading and watching Westerns.
He is survived by his step-children, Tammie Joe Caple (Glenn), of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Pammie “Giggy” Hickman (Eric), of Morgantown, Kentucky, Maranda K. House (Bobby), of Louisville, Kentucky, David M. Snyder (Rhonda), of Brandenburg, Kentucky, and Wendell Bryant Snyder (Amy), of Leitchfield. 11 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Betty Snyder Baker.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Harold David Carter Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 Thursday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.