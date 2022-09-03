Lloyd Mullins, age 87, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield. He was born on April 29, 1935 in Amburgey, Kentucky the son of Carl and Sarah Fields Mullins.
Left to honor Lloyd’s memory are his wife of 65 years, Naomi Sue Singleton Mullins, and three children, Vicki Renee Mullins, Jeffrey Lloyd Mullins and Leonard Carl Mullins.
Aside from his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by one son, Brian Keith Mullins.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel.
