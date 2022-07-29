Grayson County native Adrian Sanders will celebrate the publication of her first poetry chapbook with a book signing at The Storehouse Coffee & Gifts in Leitchfield on Saturday afternoon.
The book, a collection of poems entitled This Side of the Dirt, was published earlier this summer.
“To have a celebration for my first chapbook in my home county really feels like coming full circle,” Sanders said. “The poems in this collection pull from my rural upbringing and to connect with people from my home who I’m sure can relate to those experiences is really great. I’ve gotten so much support from my old classmates, former teachers, and people that I don’t even know. I couldn’t believe how quickly the book sold out.”
Sanders’ book signing will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at The Storehouse Coffee & Gifts, located at 40 Public Sq., and a limited number of books will available for purchase at the event.
“A majority of these poems came out of my time at WKU, and the others were written just in the past couple of years,” Sanders said. “I tend to be a slow writer so to finally have something to show for years of work is surreal, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Earlier this month, Sanders also announced she will have a second collection of poetry published on Aug. 25 entitled Lynchian.
“This is a micro chapbook inspired by the incredible work of (filmmaker) David Lynch, but you don’t have to be a Lynch fan to enjoy these poems,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.