Kentucky Farm Bureau is proud to announce the acceptance of Laurel Creek Farms and The Farms at Rough River, both located in Grayson County, into the 2023 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
As a member of this prestigious program, these markets have committed to providing top-quality products and services to their customers. This certification ensures that Laurel Creek Farms and The Farms at Rough River meet the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
KFB President Mark Haney, expressed his delight in seeing the continued growth of the KFB Certified Farm Market Program. He remarked on the increasing demand for locally grown foods, which is a positive development over the last few years.
“We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state,” he said.
The KFB Certified Farm Market logo identifies markets certified through this program, and they are listed in the online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits, with the aim of increasing the net farm income of member markets.
Consumers can find the KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Alternatively, they can visit the KFB Certified Farm Market website at kyfb.com/certified for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is celebrating its 28th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program, and interested parties can visit kyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.