The coordinated efforts of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Old Dominion Freight Line, the Grayson County High School football team, K105, and other volunteers this past Saturday resulted in the collection of more than 30,000 pounds of supplies and more than $7,000 for victims of floods in Eastern Kentucky.
Thanks to the contributions of community members and other organizations, such as the Meade County Jailer, the local initiative collected over 30,000 pounds of supplies, as well as more than $7,250 in monetary donations.
“As promised, our ‘Behind the Badge’ fund matched up to $5,000 for a total donation of $12,250,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. “Our plan is to donate that money to the Shop With A Trooper program at the KSP Hazard post in Eastern Kentucky. Hazard covers the counties most devastated by the flooding.”
Volunteers set up in the parking lot of the Leitchfield Walmart from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday to collect items and donations that will help provide relief to victims of the flooding that occurred during the five-day period of July 25-July 30.
According to the National Weather Service, over 14 inches of rain fell in Eastern Kentucky causing “catastrophic flooding with widespread devastating impacts.” As of Aug. 2, 37 deaths as a result of the flooding had been reported.
“Our relief efforts were a huge success,” Chaffins said. “Once again, Grayson County citizens stepped up to the plate and hit a home run! We have already received numerous thank yous from the sheriffs, officers, and troopers in that area. God forbid that a tragedy like that happen in our community, but we know that if it did, we have friends in Eastern Kentucky that would come to our aid!”
