The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened for its 47th camping season on Monday, June 13. Camp will run throughout June and July, serving both boys and girls on alternating weeks, throughout the camp season.
The Boys & Girls Ranch is a nonprofit organization, serving Kentucky’s youth through a camping program designed to build their self-esteem while teaching them respect for themselves, others, and law enforcement professionals. The camp is free to the campers thanks to the dedication and support of Kentucky’s sheriffs, members and contributors.
The cost of serving the children is about $500 per week per child. With continued donations and support from contributors, the ranch will continue reaching Kentucky’s youth. 100% of donations directly benefit the camp.
“Campers enjoy the regular camp activities, such as arts & crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing archery, etc.,” said KSA & Ranch Executive Director Jerry Wagner. “It is a week filled with fun and learning, and our hope is for the campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the value of respect and other life skills.
“On behalf of the campers and staff, we send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped — not only this year, but since our inception. Were it not for all of you, we would not be able to continue to make a difference in the children’s lives, and your support is greatly appreciated.”
For more information about the Boys & Girls Ranch or how you can invest in a child’s life and help build Kentucky’s youth, call the ranch at 270-362-8660.
— Submitted
