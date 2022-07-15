Law enforcement has identified the Grayson County man who was shot this past Saturday.
According to a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) news release issued Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 7:42 CT on Saturday, GCSO deputies responded to the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road on the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Jeremy Stinnett suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.
Stinnett was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, no arrests had been made at press time.
“We are still gathering information and further evidence,” said Chaffins.
The investigation is ongoing by Sgt. Jason Luedke.
