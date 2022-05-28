Brescia University awarded degrees at the RiverPark Center on May 7, 2022.
During the ceremony, Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, served as commencement speaker and received an Honorary Doctorate. The University gained 240 new alumni.
The following students received degrees as indicated:
Associate of Arts (A.A.)
Associate of Science (A.S.)
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
Bachelor of Science (B.S.)
Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.)
Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.)
Master of Science in Clinical Psychology (M.S. in Clinical Psychology)
Master of Social Work (M.S.W.)
Scholarly Honors
Cum Laude — cumulative grade point average of 3.5
Magna Cum Laude — cumulative grade point average of 3.7
Summa Cum Laude — cumulative grade point average of 3.9
+Honors College, Alpha Chi, and/or Phi Alpha Honor Society
Caneyville
Amy Dolen, B.A. in Art
Leitchfield
Hannah Beth Saltsman, B.S.W in Social Work (Magna Cum Laude)
Kristy G. Meredith, B.S. in Business
To watch the 2022 Commencement, please visit https://livestream.com/accounts/19227302/bucommencement2022.
— Submitted
