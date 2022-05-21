Dr. Joseph Hopkins, the 12th president of Campbellsville University, presided over his first commencement asking the 1,593 students who were receiving their degrees “Who’s on your journey?” May 6 and 7 in Powell Athletic Center.
Hopkins presented an address telling of the experience of his family fulfilling one of his bucket list items — traveling to the Sahara Desert where he and his wife, Suzanne, and sons, Joseph and Vance, camped and enjoyed “who” was on their 115-degree heated trip.
He told the graduates they are about to launch on a journey of their own.
“Most often, the questions being asked at this stage are where, what, why and most especially, how?,” he said, while he challenged them to add the who to their list of questions.
Local students who graduated from Campbellsville University are Abigale Taylor Alexander, of Leitchfield; Tasha Leann Lindsey, of Leitchfield; Carrie Mercer, of Leitchfield; Cindy Lynn Overby, of Leitchfield; Felicia Nicole Swift, of Caneyville; and Jarrett Scott Crawford, of Big Clifty.
Of the 1,593 graduates, 1,266 received master’s degrees, 303 bachelors, 16 associates and eight doctorates. Hopkins conferred their degrees upon completion of the requirements for their degrees.
Ashley Fox, director of alumni relations, welcomed the graduates, on behalf of the Campbellsville University Alumni Association, to a “very proud, loyal and diverse family.” She said they belong to a network of over 18,000 alumni that spans many states and countries.
“We are so proud of all you’ve accomplished and hope to be a resource today and in the years to come,” she said.
“Your connection to your alma mater is important, and we hope you will continue to build this relationship with us. Take pride in how far you’ve come and have faith in how far you can go.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.