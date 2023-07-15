Elizabethtown Community and Technical College has announced the names of students who made the President’s Honor List and the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
The President’s Honor List is awarded to full-time and part-time students who are eligible based on the following criteria. Full-time degree-seeking students earning a 4.0 grade-point average and successfully completing at least 12 hours of course work for the academic term, excluding developmental courses, are included in the full-time student President’s Honor List.
Part-time student President’s Honor List eligibility criteria includes: a cumulative 4.0 grade-point average and a cumulative total of at least 18 KCTCS semester credits. For subsequent terms, a part-time degree-seeking student must earn a 4.0 grade-point average, three additional credits or more for the term, a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average and a cumulative total of at least 21 KCTCS credits.
For Spring 2023, 323 full-time students and 363 part-time students made the President’s Honor List.
The Dean’s List recognizes academic excellence in students who achieve a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average overall for the semester. Part-time students must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher to be on the Dean’s List.
For Spring 2023, 371 full-time and 115 part-time students made the Dean’s List.
Full-time Grayson County students making the President’s List were Brianna Adams, Austin Alvey, Allie Ashby, Madelyn Blalock, Aaron Decker, Tyler Dennis, Jorja Foreman, Josue Guanipa, Abby Haycraft, Ellysa Henning, Madelynn Henning, Kaylee House, Kendra Miller, Stephen Newton, Chase Richardson, Lyric Snell, Aleisha Stewart, Emma Stone, Kyle Stone, Sam Stringer, and Christina Thompson.
Part-time Grayson County students making the President’s List were Tiffany Baxter, Emily Butler Luke Cann, Isaiah Clemons, Stacy Cockrell, Alan Downs, Elizabeth Downs, Destiny Frye, Lakota Geheber, Ella Gibson, America Jarboe, James McGill, Luke Milliner, Crystal Newton, Hannah Portman, Tammy Saltsman, Jessica Sarty, Tana Stevenson, Tabitha Stewart, and Sarah Williams.
Full-time Grayson County students making the Dean’s List were Arika Andiemae, Seth Armstrong, Rebecca Ashlock, Jessica Beatty, Emma Beck, Emily Cooley, Austin, Decker, Reuben Elmore, Natasha Evans, Abigail Geary, Nolan Hornbeck, Rebecca Jaroche, Sheldon Jones, Sandan Paddack, Logan Raymer, Matthew Rusciano, Brittany Saltsman, Heath Sauter, Jonathan Smith, Jacob Smith, and Dathanial Troublefield.
Part-time Grayson County students making the Dean’s List were Peyton Ashley, Marsha Conder, Sunni Finley, Chloe Hancock, Brenton Kidwell, Isaiah Lucas, and Shelby Saltsman.
ECTC congratulates all the students who earned these academic honors.
