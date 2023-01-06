By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Eighth grade guard Jack Logsdon poured in a game-high 30 points to lead host Grayson County over Nicholas County 62-50 in the second round of the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Logsdon entered the matchup averaging 13.1 points per game.
The Cougars carried a lead out of each quarter, outscoring Nicholas County 16-10 in the opening period.
Grayson County owned a double-digit lead at the conclusion of each of the last three quarters. The Cougars, under the direction of Coach Travis Johnston, led 30-20 at halftime.
Maintaining an advantage, Grayson County led 44-34 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Grayson County featured five scorers, three of whom reached double figures. Accompanying Logsdon in double figures for the Cougars, River Blanton scored 14 points and Dillon Horn netted 10 points.
Aiding Grayson County offensively, Brayden Childress added six points and Landon Haycraft contributed two points.
Nicholas County shot 40.4% (21-of-52) from the field, 40% (four-of-10) from three-point range, and connected on four of nine free throw attempts.
Wyatt Clark scored 17 points to lead Nicholas County in the matchup. Accompanying Clark in double figures for the Blue Jackets, Preston Blake scored 14 points and Lincoln Morris netted 10 points.
Contributing to Nicholas County’s offensive effort, Peyton Hatton (four points), Jacob Hatton (four points) and Jesse Jones (one point) were the additional scorers for the Blue Jackets.
Grayson County remained in the win column after pulling away to defeat Glasgow 60-48 during the opening round of the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic one day earlier.
The Cougars and Blue Jackets aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season.
