Grayson County standout Jack Logsdon was one of eight players named to the 2022-23 Kentucky Prep Report 8th Grade All-State Team.
Released on May 16, the KPR 8th Grade All-State Team features talented young players from multiple regions.
A player on the rise in the 3rd Region, Logsdon averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Cougars as an eighth grader.
Logsdon scored 386 points and pulled down 184 rebounds in 29 games for Grayson County during the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season. As an eighth grade guard, Logsdon ranked as Grayson County’s second-leading scorer and rebounder.
The KPR 8th Grade All-State Team is as follows: Jack Logsdon (Grayson County), Corey Flinchum (Jackson City), Austin Slone (Johnson Central), Michael Ray Stinnett (Beth Haven), Evan Ellis (Whitley County), Braxton Keathley (Prestonsburg), Caleb Creech (Wolfe County) and Guy Turner (Boyle County).
Following his exceptional eighth grade season, Logsdon will carry momentum into his freshman campaign. Currently active in the offseason, Logsdon and his Grayson County teammates will open preseason practice in mid-October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.