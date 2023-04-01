Lois Lee Webb, age 67, of Munfordville, passed away, Monday, March 27, 2023 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.
She was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Louisville, to the late Lester and Martha Bullock Langley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Webb.
Lois is survived by two sons, Darrell Webb (Ann), and Chris Webb (Ronda), and a daughter, Emily Kocher (Billy).
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home with Bro. Mikie Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the Broadford Cemetery.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
