Lois Willidean Hicks, age 80, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Leitchfield.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1943 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Bertha Gibson Constant.
She is survived by three sons, Jamie Leonard (Julia), of Leitchfield, Keith Eugene (Robin), of Big Clifty, Kentucky, and Kelly Vance (Vickie) Hicks, of Caneyville, Kentucky; and two daughters, Janet Hicks Ragland, of Leitchfield, and Tammy Glasscock (Corky), of Millwood, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Hicks, and a daughter, Betty Marie Hicks.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. David Brown officiating. Burial was in the Hill Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
