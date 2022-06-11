Lorene Langley Bratton, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on May 25, 1939 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thomas and Lela Shartzer Langley.
She is survived by her son, Stephen G. Carroll (Nancy), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Carroll; her second husband, David Henry Bratton; and a stillborn daughter, Sandra Carroll.
A Graveside Service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Layman Memorial Cemetery in Millwood with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating.
