During its regular Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Grayson County Fiscal Court addressed the litany of road complaints its members have received recently, as well as the funding issues that will limit which roads may be blacktopped this year.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said Tuesday that the county has received an abundance of road complaints, but, with limited discretionary funding from the state and the rising cost of blacktopping roads, addressing them all will not be feasible.
According to Henderson, blacktopping now costs the county $90,000 per mile.
Additionally, he said that, under Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration, Grayson County received about $1.6 million in discretionary funding, while the county has received about $143,000 under Gov. Andy Beshear’s.
“There’s not going to be a lot of blacktopping done,” Henderson said.
He also said that, “zero dollars from property taxes” goes into the county road budget, and road funding itself comes from gasoline taxes and the around $1.6 million in Municipal Road Aid Grayson County receives each year.
Henderson said the county will still blacktop some roads, but he advised magistrates to tell their constituents that rising costs and reduced funding will prevent Grayson County from blacktopping as much as it has in the past.
“Things are absolutely astronomical right now,” he said, adding that the county will have to do more county road maintenance this year as opposed to replacement. “You’ve got to take care of main thoroughfares.”
It will likely be September or October before the county knows for sure how much funding it will have for blacktopping, but, according to Henderson, Grayson County typically tries to spend about $200,000 per year; however, he noted that there has been so much rain that around $100,000 has been used on tiles and repairs so far.
In total, it would cost $8 million to blacktop every road in Grayson County, Henderson said.
Concluding the discussion, Henderson encouraged magistrates to provide him the names of roads in their districts that are most in need of blacktopping to finalize which ones may be addressed this year.
In other business, the fiscal court approved the first reading of its 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
