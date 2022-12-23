The Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) is investigating a theft that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Jewelry Box in Leitchfield.
According to a press release from the LPD, witnesses state that two black males entered the store on Dec. 15 and spent several minutes inside as they played look out for one another, and are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.
Upon review of the video surveillance, each male took turns distracting the employee as the other would discretely grab two rings from the display and place one back in the display tray.
At this time, police believe they are in possession of at least six rings. By the actions of these two suspects, they appear to be experienced, organized, and clever, and police “have reason to believe they have victimized other businesses in the region with the same MO,” the release states.
Police suspect they are driving a newer model Sedan, white in color and would have been in the Leitchfield area on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Anyone in the public who recognizes these two individuals or believes they may have seen them is encouraged to contact the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850.
