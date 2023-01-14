Lucille Paul, age 74, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1949 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Stoy Thomas and Martha Lush Grant.
She is survived by her son, James Paul, Jr. (Jessica), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas James Paul.
Cremation was chosen, and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 3 p.m.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.