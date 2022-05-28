Lura Ree Lampton, age 96, of Big Clifty, passed away, Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Grayson County, to the late Jasper Lee and Lydia Jane Clark Lampton.
She is survived by a daughter, Martha Jane Fletcher.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Friday, May 27, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at Big Clifty.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.