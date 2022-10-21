The Lindsey Wilson College women’s cross country team finished first at the Brescia Invitational on Friday, Oct. 7. The Blue Raiders bested 10 other programs at the event.
Leading Lindsey Wilson College, Meredith Johnson raced her way to a runner-up finish at the event, crossing the finish line in 18 minutes and 40.9 seconds. Johnson produced the highest finish of all Mid-South Conference competitors.
Alyssa Sharpe finished in 10th place with a 19:38.0 time as Olivia Rudder and Kaylee Masden finished in 13th place and 14th place, respectively. Rudder crossed the finish line at 19:41.2 as Masden managed a time of 19:46.2. Masden is a Grayson County High School graduate.
Lotte Gertler rounded out the scorers for LWC, finishing in 18th place with a time of 19:52.6.
Macey Wilson (20:26.3), Madisyn Mitoraj (21:17.2), Laura Cuin (21:52.6), Jenna Burden (22:38.3), Cady Schoeck (22:45.8) and Eliza Hagens (23:13.8) also competed at the event.
The Blue Raiders are scheduled to compete at the Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 22.
