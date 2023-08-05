M. Joyce Etter, age 84, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at in Elizabethtown.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1938 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Richard and Alie P. House Wilkins.
She married her husband, Wilbur D. Etter on Feb. 2, 1958 and enjoyed their life together until his in death in 2018.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Sarah) Etter, of Elizabethtown, and Keith (Kristina) Etter, of Austin, Texas.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Etter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. (DST) Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the old Caneyville High School Gymnasium. Bro. David Brown will be officiating. Cremation was chosen at her request.
Friends and family may visit at the old Caneyville High School after 9 a.m. until time of services.
