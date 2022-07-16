Mairlyn Sue Duncan, born on March 21, 1949, of Caneyville, Kentucky passed away on July 12, 2022 at the age of 73. She was born in Falls of Rough, Kentucky to parents John and Eller McClellan.
Mairlyn married Raymond Duncan, Sr. on Jan. 9, 1964. She was a church member of the River of Life Worship Center. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Freddie, Tommy, Jack and Marvie McClellan; and sisters, Lucille and Virginia McClellan.
Left to honor Mairlyn’s memory are her husband; her son, Raymond, Jr. and his wife Christie Duncan; and two daughters, Ada Logsdon and Rita Dupin and her husband Charlie.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Stephanie (Jarrett) Bottles, Emily Clemons, Pamela (Nathan) Hayes, Jenna (James) Smith, Sierra Duncan and Cody Duncan; 14 great-grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Riley and Joshua Bottles, Noah, Hailey and Kyle Higdon, Kailyn, Shelby, Keyarah and Skyelor Hayes, Colton, Olivia, and Alora Smith; two brothers, Johnny (Dolly) McClellan and Roy (Jeanette) McClellan; and three sisters, Lennie McClellan Henning, Anna (Jimmy) McClellan Johnson, and Irene (Darrell) McClellan Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Shaun Barrow officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and will be held again from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Duncan. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mairlyn Sue Duncan and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.caneyvillememorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.