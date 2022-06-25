“Power don’t come from a badge or a gun. Power comes from lying. Lying big, and getting the whole damn world to play along with you. Once you got everybody agreeing with what they know in their hearts ain’t true, you’ve got ‘em by the bs.” — Senator Roark (Powers Boothe) in the 2005 film, Sin City
It was early morning, early spring in 2017. I was fishing in the tailwater below the Nolin River Lake Dam. Just a few months earlier, Donald J. Trump had been elected President of the United States. I’ll admit I wasn’t happy about it. I really didn’t like Donald Trump.
Soon another fisherman arrived. I bristled at the sight of his red-and-white MAGA hat. ‘Oh well,’ I thought. ‘I might as well get used to it. Trump will be around at least four years.’
The new arrival hooked a big fish in the spillway. He didn’t have a landing net, but I did. Common decency and fishing etiquette dictated I should net the guy’s fish. But I hesitated; I didn’t want to help a Trump supporter.
My conscience and my politics wrestled with each other — and my conscience won. I knew that I must do the right thing, regardless of politics. In this instance, that meant netting the guy’s fish. I set down my fishing pole, grabbed my net and went to help the guy.
When I got closer, I was able to see his hat more clearly. Its white capital letters read: MAKE LYING WRONG AGAIN. I smiled with pure delight as I gladly netted his fish.
“I almost didn’t net your fish,” I told him. “I thought you were a Trump supporter.”
“Not me,” he said. “I can’t stand him.”
The Christian theologian and philosopher Augustine of Hippo, also known as Saint Augustine, is credited with first saying something like “hate the sin, love the sinner” in a letter he wrote to a commune of nuns (Letter 211, c. 424).
The modern phrasing comes from Mahatma Gandhi’s 1929 autobiography in which he wrote: “hate the sin and not the sinner is a precept which, though easy enough to understand, is rarely practiced, and that is why the poison of hatred spreads in the world.”
Even if you voted for Trump (twice), I hope we can agree to hate the sin — and not the sinner.
In 2015, presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed he was “worth over $10 billion and that he made $362 million in income last year.” NBC News’ Carrie Dann reported (7/15/2015), “Donald Trump Claims That He’s Worth $10 Billion.”
“When he announced his presidential candidacy last month, Trump cited his net worth as $8.7 billion. The campaign says that figure was out of date and that the increase is due in part to increasing real estate values in New York City, San Francisco and Miami.
“But analysts have suggested that the real number is likely much less than that. Forbes, which has been tracking his finances for more than 30 years, estimates that his net worth is closer to $4.1 billion, less than half of Trump’s figure.”
Other analysts figured Trump’s net worth at something like $1.2 billion.
Trump allegedly has lied about his properties’ values for years. Insider‘s Sonam Sheth and Jacob Shamsian reported (5/25/2021), “A grand jury has reportedly been convened in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into Trump.”
“The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting a wide-ranging inquiry into the Trump Organization’s and former President Donald Trump’s finances, court records show. One major point of examination is whether the Trump Organization broke state tax laws by keeping two sets of books — one for favorable tax and loan rates, and the other to pay little in taxes.”
President Trump and his spokesman lied about the size of his inaugural crowd. PolitiFact‘s Linda Qiu reported (1/21/2017), “Donald Trump had biggest inaugural crowd ever? Metrics don’t show it.”
“At the first press briefing of the new administration, White House press secretary Sean Spicer blasted the media, saying they deliberately misled the public about the size of President Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd.
“That was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe.”
“Spicer offered a few ‘facts’ to disprove media reports of low turnout, but many of them are misleading or inaccurate. His overall assertion that Trump’s inaugural drew the ‘largest audience’ ever is flat-out wrong.”
Even after winning, Trump lied about the 2016 election. NPR‘s Arnie Seipel reported (11/27/2016), “Trump Makes Unfounded Claim That ‘Millions’ Voted Illegally For Clinton.”
“President-elect Donald Trump won a convincing electoral vote victory on Nov. 8, but he is claiming falsely that widespread voter fraud cost him the popular vote.
“The latest totals show Hillary Clinton leading Trump in the popular vote by more than 2 million. Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon, ‘I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.’ He did not provide evidence to back up that claim, and Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
“Trump’s unfounded claim appears to have originated with the website Infowars and radio host Alex Jones, who reported that 3 million people voted illegally, citing flawed evidence. Jones frequently promotes conspiracy theories....”
That lie set the stage for the “Big Lie” — that Trump won the 2020 election. And the Big Lie was used to justify the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
At noon on January 6, President Trump began a rambling 70-minute speech from the Ellipse, about 1.7 miles from the US Capitol. He touched briefly on his accomplishments as president, but he always returned to the Big Lie.
“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they’re doing. And stolen by the fake news media. That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing. We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.
“Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about. And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with: ‘We will stop the steal.’ Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election....
“And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
The Courier-Journal‘s Morgan Watkins reported (11/6/2020), “Mitch McConnell not critical of Trump’s baseless election fraud claims.”
“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on the 2020 presidential election Friday morning but did not directly address Trump’s baseless claims that it’s being rigged against him — and repeatedly refused to do so when reporters pressed him on the issue.”
How many Republicans have denounced the Big Lie? Sadly, the answer is very, very few. Instead, at least 19 Republican-controlled states (including Kentucky) have overtly or tacitly invoked the Big Lie to justify 33 new laws that make it harder for Americans to vote.
We might never agree on certain policies and platforms, but Democrats and Republicans can most certainly agree that we should make lying wrong again.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.