A Cadiz man died after being struck by a vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County last week.
On Thursday, June 29 at 3:45 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 4 was requested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Leitchfield. Troopers responded to the westbound 99 mile-marker of the parkway.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 68-year-old Cadiz resident, Herbert Wharton, had been standing outside his vehicle, a 2001 Lincoln Town Car, parked in the emergency lane when a 2004 Chevrolet Express van pulling a trailer struck both Wharton and his vehicle. The van was being driven by 43-year-old Gary Park, of St. Louis, Missouri.
Wharton was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, where he was pronounced deceased by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. Park was not injured. The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was closed for several hours, and a detour was opened in order to allow KSP to investigate the collision.
KSP was also assisted at the scene by Grayson County EMS and the Leitchfield Fire Department. The investigation remains ongoing by reconstructionist Trooper Kevin Dreisbach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.