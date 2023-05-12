A Kings Mountain, Kentucky man died in a single-vehicle crash on Brandenburg Road on Monday.
At 11:55 a.m., first responders were called to the 4500 block of Brandenburg Road on a reported crash.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said that, leading up to the crash, a silver 2008 Chevrolet four-door vehicle was travelling northbound near the 4500 block of Brandenburg Road when it left the roadway at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle, which was driven by 51-year-old Kelley B. Elmore, of Kings Mountain, Kentucky, struck a tree on the driver’s side door, and Elmore, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was partially ejected, according to Chaffins.
Elmore was pronounced dead at the scene by Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson.
Also assisting the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office at the scene were the Leitchfield Fire Department and Grayson County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.