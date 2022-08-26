An Eastview man died in a two-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway last Thursday morning.
On Aug. 18, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 34-year-old Meagan Renfrow, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was traveling east on the Western Kentucky Parkway, near the 103 mile marker, in a 2003 Jeep Liberty when, for unknown reasons, she crossed the median into the westbound lanes, striking a 2016 Ford Fusion operated by 31-year-old Dakota Parks, of Eastview and formerly of Caneyville.
Parks was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
Renfrow was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County EMS, the Leitchfield Fire Department, and the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Detective Brad Holloman
