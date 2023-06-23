A Fern Creek man was shot and killed after forcibly entering the bedroom of a female in her Grayson County home, police say.
Just before midnight this past Saturday, Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with investigating a shooting that had occurred at the 1200 block of Mount Zion Road in Grayson County.
The preliminary investigation revealed 48-year-old Basil Ashley, of Fern Creek, had entered the residence and forcibly entered a bedroom occupied by the resident, a 45-year-old female.
A press release from KSP Post 4 states that, after Ashley entered the room, the female shot him multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. His body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy at a later date.
The female was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center for observation of previous health issues.
The investigation also revealed that Ashley and the female were at one time in a relationship that had a history of domestic violence. The case will later be turned over to the Grayson County Grand Jury.
The Kentucky State Police was also assisted at the scene by Grayson County EMS. The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Det. Joey Beasley.
